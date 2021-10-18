TN Chief Secretary asks GCC to mill roads before re-laying

Chennai :

Iran Anbu, along with Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, inspected road re-laying works in the city on Sunday. During the inspection, he visited Sardar Patel Road, where road works are underway for 1.08 kilometres at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.





During the visit, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to mill old roads before laying new roads. He also directed them to complete the works immediately.





Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation release said residents could contact 1913 if road works are carried out without milling.





“When milling is done, it prevents the level of roads from increasing so that rainwater is prevented from entering the houses on the roadside,” the release added.





Following the inspection at Sardar Patel Road, Irai Anbu visited Sensory Park work in Adyar and a new park under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).



