Corporal punishment at private home: In-charge held

Chennai :

The 14-year-old girl from Villupuram district is said to have returned to the home in Palavanthangal after the schools reopened and there were two other girls in the home. The girl, who escaped from the home on Thursday night, found refuge at a nearby house and was taken to the Palavanthangal police station by child protection officers. Later, a complaint was lodged at St Thomas Mount all-woman police station and the home in-charge, Selvi Arul Santhosh, was arrested and remanded.



