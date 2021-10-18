Join hands with trauma care providers to save life

Welcoming the Union government’s decision to initiate the Good Samaritans scheme to encourage the public to assist road accident victims, the MIOT Hospitals, Chennai, said the society should join hands with trauma care providers to save lives.
Chennai:
Reaching a hospital that has the necessary capacity within the ‘golden hour’ would improve the chances of their survival and early recovery, the hospital stressed in a statement. MIOT Hospitals, which started as an orthopaedics and trauma care centre, has been a Level 1 poly trauma centre for the last four decades, and receives more than 5,000 severe, multiple injuries annually.
