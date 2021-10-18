Man poisons daughter, hangs self in Mahabalipuram

Chennai :

The deceased, Ravichandran and Deekshitha, were residents of Otteri, said the police.





Ravichandran, who was employed at a factory in Otteri, lost his job during lockdown due to which his wife separated from him and left for her parents’ house. Allegedly depressed over such developments, Ravichandran took his daughter to Mahabalipuram on Friday and checked into a hotel.





Since the room remained locked till Saturday afternoon and the intercom calls went unanswered, the hotel staff alerted Mahabalipuram police and opened the room door with alternative keys in the presence of police personnel.





A sticker note on the TV said that Ravichandran ended his life with his daughter and nobody is responsible for their decision.





Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Chengalpattu government hospital and Ravichandran’s phone and poison bottle were retrieved from the room. Police said Ravichandran had messaged his relative about his decision.