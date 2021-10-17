Lack of shops leads to drop in sales at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

“For over a year, we are not receiving customers, because there are many new markets coming up in the city. It started after the entire market became a cluster area for COVID-19 and shops were shifted to Thirumazhisai, already there was no sale and no revenue. After raising concerns to reopen the Koyambedu market and came back, only half the shops returned. The remaining flower shops have been set up at Retteri, Madhavaram, Kolathur, Madhuravoyal, and Porur,” said S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





They said that at least the vegetable and fruit market had a chance to sell the commodities in the mobile vehicles even during the lockdown. Only the flower market is left without any help, more than the flowers are sold, it is been wasted daily. Not only are the traders, even farmers, vendors, and laborers are affected without income from last year.





“Even though there is no proper business, vendors are stuck here in selling flowers because all these vendors are dependent only on this work for all the years. And suddenly, they are unable to find other jobs for their livelihood,” said Ellapan K, another flower vendor at Koyambedu market.





During the second wave to prevent the area from becoming a cluster zone again, there were many restrictions applied to the market such as only retailers were allowed to purchase the commodities, and timings have reduced that traders are allowed to run the shops only in the evening times. As many vendors moved from the market and set up shops in various areas in the city, the majority of retail vendors preferred buying flowers, fruits, and vegetables from them, which has severely affected the business at Koyambedu market.





“The sale was affected from last year, and there is only 50 percent of business in the market, many vendors went in search of various jobs due to lack of money. Also, the rent at Koyambedu market is more and they could not afford to pay it,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





“So, they have left and started working as laborers. Without enough vendors and shops, the entire sale in the market has severely affected, even during the festival time both the prices and sale has drastically decreased, and the wastage has increased. For Ayudha Pooja, over 100-120 tonnes of fruits were not sold and thrown away,” he added.