YouTuber held for derogatory remarks on Periyar

Published: Oct 17,202103:19 AM

A 71-year-old man, who made derogatory remarks about Periyar and other Dravidian leaders on his YouTube channel was arrested by Royapettah police.

B Dakshinamoorthy (Image source: Twitter)
Chennai:
The accused, B Dakshinamoorthy of Kundrathur, was booked under Sections 153A, 504, 505 (1)(b) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

He was arrested based on the complaint by one Kumaran of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. Kumaran said he came across the YouTube channel called Zhagaram Voice in which a senior citizen using the pseudonym Seethaiyin Maindhan made derogatory remarks about Periyar.

