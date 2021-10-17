YouTuber held for derogatory remarks on Periyar

Chennai :

The accused, B Dakshinamoorthy of Kundrathur, was booked under Sections 153A, 504, 505 (1)(b) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.





He was arrested based on the complaint by one Kumaran of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. Kumaran said he came across the YouTube channel called Zhagaram Voice in which a senior citizen using the pseudonym Seethaiyin Maindhan made derogatory remarks about Periyar.