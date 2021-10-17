Biker electrocuted after falling on power junction box beside Adyar road

Chennai :

The incident happened on Wednesday during heavy rains. Police identified the victim as B Satheesh.





The body was sent to his family after a post-mortem on Thursday, the police said.





According to the police, victim Sathish (24), riding a bike along with his friend, slipped on the road due to heavy rains and fell on the electricity junction box. Sathish was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His friend was treated at the hospital and sent home.