Chennai :

The accused, P Logeshwaranath (33) of Semmanchery, Abhiit Bohra (37) of Neelankarai, and Binnivera (30) of Odisha, were secured on suspicion near Valluvar Kottam and the contraband and a two-wheeler were seized from them.





All three have cases pending against them in Chengalpattu, Neelankarai and Pallikaranai police stations, officials said.