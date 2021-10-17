Man detained in possession of Rs 19.50 lakh at Chennai Central

Chennai :

The man, identified as R Rama Anjaneyalu (38) of Guntur, reached Central station on Pinakini Express on Friday afternoon.





When police checked the passengers for security reasons, they found Anjaneyalu in possession of Rs 19.50 lakh. As he did not have valid documents to account for the cash, he was detained and Income Tax officials were alerted. He was handed over to them on Friday evening for further investigation.