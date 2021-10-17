2.55 kg gold seized from 3 air passengers

The Customs officials at Chennai airport on Friday seized 2.55 kg gold and electronic goods worth Rs 1.17 crore in total, and arrested three persons who arrived from Dubai and Sharjah by different flights.
Chennai:
On personal search, 10 bundles of gold in paste form were found concealed in their rectum.
On extraction, five gold ingots totally weighing 2.55 kg, worth Rs 1.12 crores, were recovered. The officials also found electronic goods worth Rs 4.7 lakh. They were seized under Customs Act, 1962, and three passengers were arrested. Further investigation is on.
Conversations