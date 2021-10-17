Rains in neighbouring states make veggies dearer by 20 percent

Chennai :

“Due to Dussera festival, there is a supply shortage of 15 per cent from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in a 20 per cent hike in prices. The supply will be affected for the next three days and only after Wednesday, depending on the stock, the rates could alter. Even the sale has improved in the past few days,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





“The price of tomatoes has reached Rs 70 per kg, as the supply from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has come down with the crops there getting destroyed. The market receives less than 40 truckloads of tomatoes against its usual supply of 100 truckloads,” he added.





Now, onions are sold for Rs 40 per kg, beans Rs 50 per kg, broad beans Rs 40 per kg, carrots Rs 40-50 per kg, and cabbage for Rs 20 per kg.





The fruit prices, meanwhile saw a slump by 20 per cent due to lack of sales despite being the festival season. Though there is a sufficient supply and prices were expected to go up because of Ayudha Pooja, the rates continue to fall.





“Usually, when the temples are open or during any festival seasons there would be good sales and there won’t be any wastage of fruits. However, this year both sales and prices are down, and fruits are thrown away daily. We are expecting the prices to rise during Deepavali,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





Currently, apples are sold at Rs 100 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80-100 per kg, sweet lime Rs 20-25 per kg, and grapes Rs 40-50 per kg.