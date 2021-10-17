Missing man’s skeleton found on beach in Karapakkam

Chennai :

The deceased, Ganesan (45), was a construction labourer and resident of Besant Nagar. After he went missing on September 25, his family members had lodged a complaint at Sastri Nagar police station.





Meanwhile, visitors to the Karapakkam lakebed noticed a human skeleton on Friday and alerted Thoraipakkam police. A team retrieved and sent the remains to the Government Royapettah Hospital.





As there was a measuring tape lying next to the body, police suspected that the deceased could be a labourer and alerted the other police stations to see if they have received any complaints of somebody matching the description going missing.





When Sastri Nagar police took Ganesan’s family members to the spot, they claimed that it was Ganesan’s body. However, police have sent the samples to a laboratory for a DNA test to confirm if the deceased was Ganesan.





An investigation has also been initiated to find out whether Ganesan was murdered or if he died due to any other reason. Further inquiry is on.