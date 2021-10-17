CM opens medical camp, launches various welfare schemes in Kolathur

Chennai :

The medical camps will provide general medical care, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat medicine under the presence of 17 types of specialists who will diagnose the disease and provide treatment.





The camps are expected to benefit a total of 2,000 people. As many as 35 doctors and nurses, 60 pharmacists, 20 healthcare workers and four technicians will be deployed at the camps and COVID-19 vaccination is also being provided. He also flagged off medical emergency vehicles for a government hospital and mobile vaccination units in Kolathur on Saturday, in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian.





The Chief Minister also distributed financial assistance and welfare aid to the tune of Rs 2.87 crore to 560 beneficiaries and presented a prized book to a child marathon runner for spreading awareness on UNDP’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).





The Health Minister said that 2,650 healthcare workers for the National Health Mission are being appointed as volunteers on an incentive basis. He added that identity cards will soon be issued to them and additional incentives will be also planned after discussing the same with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and the National Health Mission director.





He announced that individuals below 42 years who have completed higher secondary will be given training and appointed as permanent nurses. On COVID-19 vaccination for children, he said that ICMR has not yet confirmed the vaccination for children and once confirmed, Tamil Nadu will initiate the vaccination process.