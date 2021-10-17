Trio robs fish vendor in Tambaram: arrested

Chennai :

The victim, Rangaraj of East Tambaram, was waiting for a bus on GST Road near Tambaram bus terminus after the business was over when three men on a bike attacked him with a liquor bottle and robbed him of cash and a mobile phone.





Based on his complaint, Tambaram police launched a hunt. As the accused did not switch off Rangaraj’s phone, it became easy for the police to trace them. The suspects were secured from Tambaram itself and the phone was seized.





The trio was identified as Ramesh (21) of Tambaram, Manikandan (19) of Peerkankaranai and Karthik (26) of Koyambedu. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.