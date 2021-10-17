Creative collaboration opportunity for artistes

Chennai :

The program marks India’s 75th anniversary of Independence and promotes opportunities to co-develop cross-cultural creative collaborations, skills and knowledge exchange, and new artistic work.





It takes forward British Council’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relationships between the two nations through greater artistic collaborations and cultural exchange.





A total of four grants to the tune of Rs 25 million will be awarded to projects highlighting collaborations between India and the UK. This will be an opportunity to co-create work across theatre and dance, visual arts, new-media, music, film, architecture, design and fashion, literature, and inter-disciplinary arts.