3 held in Chennai for smuggling in gold, electronic goods

Chennai :

According to a statement issued by the Customs, the passengers arrived from Dubai and Sharjah by different flights on Friday.





On personal search, 10 bundles of gold in paste form were found concealed in their rectum, on extraction of which five gold ingots totally weighing 2.55 kg worth Rs 1.12 crore were recovered.





Electronic goods worth Rs 4.7 lakh were also seized under the Customs Act, 1962.