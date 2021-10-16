Stalin inaugurates special medical camp in Kolathur

Chennai :

In the camp, various private hospitals have set up stalls to show people the rreatment and the cure available for various diseases and deformities. Billroth hospital set up the stall to show cancer detection techniques, RPS hospital setup the stall to showcase the treatments available for gastrointestinal issues, Murugan hospital setup the stall to show the public the treatment available for nervous and ortho problems, Fortis Malar hospital setup the stall to show treatments related to cardiac issues, Vasan Eye care hospital set up stall to show the how eye tests are carried and for free distribution of spectacles, Govt dental hospital, Chennai, set up stall to show treatments available for dental problems, MERF hospital setup the stall to show treatments available for ENT related issues, HYCARE hospital set up the stall to show the problems related to diabetes and lower intestine, CTH hospital setup the stall to show the treatments available for mental health, TB and AYUSH doctors have setup the stall to show treatments available under Siddha medicine.





Apart from stalls, 35 doctors, 60 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 20 hospital workers and 4 technical experts are also present in the camp to provide treatment for the public. More than 2,000 people are expected to benefit from the camp.





State govt, recently, announced 'Kalaignar Varumun Kappom Scheme' to provide free medical aid for the public. Under the scheme, three medical camps would be conducted in all the 385 zones in the State and 1,155 camps would be conducted across the state every year, under the scheme. In Greater Chennai Corporation, state government has planned to conduct 15 camps this year and in other corporations four camps would be conducted in every corporation.