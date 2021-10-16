70 per cent work completed for Kilambakkam bus terminus

Chennai :

"Construction works are going in full swing at Kilambakkam for the new bus terminus and the facility will become functional from next year. I visited the site recently and 70 per cent of works are completed," Anshul Mishra, member-secretary of CMDA said.





He added that the remaining works would be completed in three months. After a delay of several months, the planning authority had commenced the construction works in 2019. The new bus terminus will house south-bound buses thus decongesting CMBT in Koyambedu. Soon after the works were commenced, the work was affected due to COVID-19 that resulted in the non-availability of workers.





The new bus terminus is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh passengers with parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars, and 3,500 two-wheelers. The facility is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs.393.74 crore in an area of 44.74 acres. The built-up area will be 6.40 lakh sqft. The terminus will have escalators as well as other amenities. It will also have dormitories for the bus crew, a waiting hall for passengers.





Recently, MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) has started operating its bus services for Kilambakkam. In another development, CMDA has prepared a detailed project report to construct a new bus terminus near Thirumazhisai to house buses plying to western districts.





The Thirumazhisai terminus will accommodate 160 government buses and 85 omni buses at once. Moreover, an MTC bus terminus has also been proposed under the project on land parcel extending to 7.4 acres adjacent to the new mofussil bus terminus. CMBT has only 180 active bus parking bays, 60 idle parking bays, and separate parking areas for city buses, while Madhavaram mofussil bus terminus has 42 active bus bays and 50 idle bus bays.