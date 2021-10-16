Vegetable prices increased by 20pc due to supply shortage at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

“Due to Dussehra festival, there is a supply shortage of 15 per cent from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which leads to a 20 per cent hike in prices by 20 per cent. The supply will be affected for the next three days, only after Wednesday depending on the stock, the rate will be predicted. Even the sale has improved in the past few days,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





“The price of tomatoes has reached Rs 70 per kg, as the supply has been reduced from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh where the crops were destroyed. The market receives less than 40 truckloads of tomatoes against its usual supply of 100 truckloads,” he added.





As vegetable rates have increased by 20 per cent, onions sold for Rs 40 per kg, beans Rs 50 per kg, broad beans Rs 40 per kg, carrots Rs 40 - Rs 50 per kg, and cabbage for Rs 20 per kg.





The fruit price continues to decrease by 20 per cent at the Koyambedu market due to lack of sales even during festival season. Though there is sufficient supply of fruits and expected a hike on Ayudha pooja, the rate continues to fall.





“Usually, when temples are open or during any festival seasons there would be good sales and there won’t be any wastage of fruits. However, this year both the sale and price went down, but tonnes of fruits are thrown away daily. We are still expecting the prices to rise during Deepavali,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





Currently, Apples are sold for Rs 100 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80 – 100 per kg, sweet lime Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, and grapes Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg.