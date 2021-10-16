Kodungaiyur reclamation likely to delay due to poor response for proposal

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation sources, the project would be streamlined and funded by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL). "Request for proposal (RfP) was floated in September inviting the private consultants to prepare feasibility report. However, the RFP elicited poor response," a source said.





The source added that TNUIFSL has floated a fresh RfP (second call) a few days ago. As per the documents, private consultants can drop their proposals up to November 15.





Kodungaiyur reclamation will be the fifth such landfill reclamation project in the city as the civic body has already completed bio-mining in Pallikaranai dump yard and works are ongoing in Sathangadu and Athipattu dumping yards. A few days ago, the bio-mining works kick-started at Perungudi dumping yard.





Under the bio-mining project, legacy waste will be segregated as recyclable waste, non-recyclable and organic matters, and sold out to industries that requires these products for fuel or recycling. "There are several methods to reclaim a landfill. Whether bio-mining method used or not will be finalized only after the preparation of feasibility report," the source said.





Kodungaiyur dumping yard in north Chennai spreads over 157.5 acres and waste has been dumped at the site for more than 30 years. On average, 2,000 tonnes to 2,200 tonnes of waste are dumped at the site per day. The dumping yard has an estimated volume of 64.01 lakh cubic meters of legacy waste.