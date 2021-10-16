Book on preparing students post COVID released

Amid the pandemic when students and faculty are grappling with the intricacies of online education, a book laying the roadmap for college-goers to overcome hurdles in these pandemic times was released on World Students Day on Friday at an Educators Conclave on ‘preparing post pandemic graduates’, organised virtually by ICT Academy.
Chennai:
Authored by CA V Pattabhi Ram and Dr B Anbuthambi, the book ‘Post Pandemic Graduate’ prepares students to help them succeed the most important phase of life, said a press release. It has chapters such as on emerging skills, how classes, online labs and libraries will change the way students learn things, and how to create entrepreneurial opportunities in college. Lakshmi Narayanan, chairman ICT Academy and emeritus vice chairman, Cognizant; Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader-education and skill development, KPMG in India; MP Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies participated.
