Book on preparing students post COVID released

Chennai :

Authored by CA V Pattabhi Ram and Dr B Anbuthambi, the book ‘Post Pandemic Graduate’ prepares students to help them succeed the most important phase of life, said a press release. It has chapters such as on emerging skills, how classes, online labs and libraries will change the way students learn things, and how to create entrepreneurial opportunities in college. Lakshmi Narayanan, chairman ICT Academy and emeritus vice chairman, Cognizant; Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader-education and skill development, KPMG in India; MP Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies participated.