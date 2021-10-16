20-yr-old nabbed for groping women on morning walk

Chennai :

Dinesh Kumar (20) of Villivakkam had to report for work daily at 6 am. On the way by two-wheeler from his house to Egmore, he had allegedly been harassing women on the road. Though not many victims came forward, a man whose daughter was harassed as they were on morning walk recently informed the Kilpauk police, who tracked him using the CCTV footage and found a pattern in his travel. When questioned, Dinesh admitted to the police that he had been harassing women or girls on a daily basis. Officials said he could have groped more than 100 women as he went on his bike from home to the hotel in Egmore. Police also seized three two-wheelers belonging to his relatives that he was using.