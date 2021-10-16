2-year-old boy killed in vehicle pileup on ECR

Chennai :

The deceased boy was identified as Dakshin, whose father Sadhu is a pet trainer of film celebrities’ houses on ECR. Police said Sadhu, a resident of Anbhazhagan Nagar in Palavakkam, was taking the family to a theatre to watch a movie of an actor, whose pet is being trained by him. Dakshin fell off from the hands of his mother who was pillion riding. Though other motorists rushed three of them, along with two other two-wheeler riders, to a nearby hospital, the medical team found the child had died by then because of head injuries. The other two bike riders who are now undergoing treatment were identified as Gopalakrishnan and Santhosh Kumar.