Rs 1.54 crore cash found in car during vehicle check

Chennai :

The police officials who were manning a vehicle checkpoint at Kodungaiyur stopped the vehicle and seized the cash on Thursday night. According to the police, a traffic police team that was engaged in vehicle check stopped the car. The occupants of the vehicle, identified as Sheik Riyaz (21) and Gopal Ram (24), told the police team that they were coming from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. When they inspected the vehicle, the traffic police personnel found huge volume of cash kept inside a bag in the car. As the duo could not explain the source for the cash, the police team informed the law and order inspector who rushed to the scene. The vehicle and cash were taken to the station for further action.