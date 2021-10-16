Gangster hacked to death in Adambakkam, six held

Chennai :

Meeran was facing a number of cases, including two murders, said officials, adding that he had an ongoing rivalry with Robin, a gangster who is allegedly involved in ganja peddling and mamool collection. The murder was the result of the ongoing fight among two gangs over their turfs, police said.





It started on Thursday morning when Meeran and his associates went to Robin’s house to attack him. As Robin was not at home, the gang ransacked his house and returned. Later in the evening, Meeran organised an Ayudha Pooja function along with his associates and took a vow to eliminate Robin within a week’s time.





When he came to know about it, Robin and his gang cornered Meeran on Ambedkar Street in Adambakkam where later was consuming alcohol with his associates. Seeing Robin, all except Meeran escaped from the spot. Meeran tried fighting off Robin and others but was hacked to death.





Police later arrested Robin and two others, while three others surrendered on Friday. The deceased was the vice president of Chennai South youth wing of the Congress, police said.





Retaliating to the Meeran’s murder, his associates hurled petrol bombs at the house of Robin’s relative in Pallavaram on Friday afternoon. At least two inmates of the house were also attacked with sickles. The two, Anthony and Sahayam, were seriously injured and admitted to RGGGH. Pallavaram police are investigating the retaliatory attack.