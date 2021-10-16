Burglar who spent loot on facials held from star hotel

Chennai :

The police recovered Rs 60.7 lakh from the burglar, who apparently spent the rest of the money to have facials and massage, and also deposited some in his wife’s bank account the day after the burglary, said officials.





The arrested person was identified as V Pandurangan (57) of Tirunelveli. The police have recovered Rs 60.7 lakh cash, a mobile phone, screwdriver and iron rod used for breaking into to office of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd, located on the fourth floor of a commercial building on Harrington Road on October 10 night.





With the help of CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspect at a star hotel in T Nagar, said the officials, adding that he was staying in a lodge in Triplicane till he committed the burglary and shifted to star hotel after he got Rs 72 lakh cash in his hand from the crime. He had deposited a few lakhs in his wife’s account the next day and also spent lavishly on facial and massage.





The police added that Pandurangan is facing 14 cases in Chinthadripet and Egmore police stations. He was earlier lodged in prison under Goodas Act three decades ago.