EPS urges govt to open 3 Chennai flyovers

Chennai :

In a statement the AIADMK joint coordinator said that the motorists plying via Koyambedu are forced to suffer traffic congestion and the previous AIADMK government has built a flyover at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Koyambedu, but this facility’s inaugural is getting delayed, Palaniswami said.





The AIADMK government had sanctioned the high-cost project and completed 95 per cent of the work in December last, but the rest of the work is now taking a lot of time. Due to the delay in completing the project and the festival season has added to the traffic congestion, the statement said.





EPS also urged the government to open the bridge projects in Velacherry and Medavakkam where an arm connecting Velachery flyover is ready for inaugural. EPS said that his previous government sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the Velachery arm and Rs 146 crore for Medavakkam flyover.