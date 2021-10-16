Rivals attack newly-elected panchayat head, aides

Chennai :

According to the police, the incident happened in Edayalam near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu when the newly elected panchayat chief, Perumal, and his supporters were at Bazaar Street. Kumaravel, a PMK man who lost the recent election, and his supporters spotted Perumal and other DMK cadre and started attacking them with clubs and stones.





The incident turned into a group clash but Perumal and his supporters were caught off guard and thus suffered more injuries while their rivals managed escape immediately after the attack.





At least seven persons, including Perumal, from DMK side suffered injuries. Of the seven, one Manimaran who suffered serious injuries has been admitted to Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, while others are being treated at Maduranthagam GH.





Acharapakkam police are on the lookout for the PMK men. Following the incident, a large number of police personnel are deployed in Edayalam village.