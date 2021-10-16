Death to Dr Subbiah murder accused: Hearing adjourned

Chennai :

When the matter came before Justice PN Prakash and Justice RN Manjula, the bench adjourned the matter for three weeks. The Additional Sessions Court, which passed the sentence on August 4, 2021, had submitted the verdict documents before the court and appealed to uphold the same.





It is a judicial procedure when a lower court awards a death sentence, the same needs to be confirmed by a high court based on the documents.





It may be recalled that Dr Subbiah was brutally attacked by a gang with weapons in broad daylight near a private hospital here at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai.





After nine days, the doctor died without responding to the treatment. Police investigation revealed that the doctor was murdered in a family feud over a land dispute in his village of Anjugramam, Kanniyakumari.





After completing the trials, the additional sessions judge, IS Alli sentenced Ponnusamy, P Basil, P Boris, B William, James Satish Kumar, Murugan and Selva Prakash to double death penalty for offences under 302 and 20B of IPC. Also, the city court sentenced Mary Pushpam and Yesurajan to double life terms. Another accused named Iyyappan was left free as he turned approver.