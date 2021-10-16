CoP Jiwal indisposed, government looking for temporary replacement

Chennai :

Following the hospitalisation of Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal due to severe chest pain on Thursday evening, the Home Department has decided to appoint a temporary replacement till he returns to work.





Right now Head of the Police Force DGP C Sylendra Babu is looking after the city since Thursday night. His condition is stable, but it is not sure when he would be able to come back for work, said official sources, adding that it was hence been decided to find a replacement at least on a temporary basis.





According to a senior officer, a replacement for Commissioner Jiwal would be announced soon. The Chennai Commissioner should officially be an officer in the rank of Additional DGP.



