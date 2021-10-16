Comply with transfer order in a week: DGP

Chennai :

AR constable Alex, who had been serving in Tirunelveli, was transferred to Cuddalore a few weeks ago but he was not relieved by the unit officer. In between, his wife staying in Cuddalore developed pregnancy related complications and delivered a stillborn. The constable was given four days’ leave immediately, but his senior refused his request for more days’ leave to be with his wife and also to perform the last rituals. Dejected by this, Alex attempted suicide.





The matter came to the notice of the State police headquarters. In the circular he issued after the incident, the Head of the Police Force, DGP C Sylendra Babu, said that it was “unpleasant” to the unit officers were not properly carrying out transfers issued to the personnel. The officials were not relieved on time from their unit for joining at newly posted unit. “This has caused much hardship to the individuals and inconvenience to the administration,” the circular pointed out.





Transfer and postings of police personnel from the rank of constabulary to officers are being issued from Chief Office either on requests or due to administrative reasons and in order to meet the requirement of unit officers. Apart from orders issued by the Chief Office, the transfer orders issued by Zonal and Range offices were also not given effect promptly by the concerned unit officers, the circular criticised.





“Therefore all the unit officers are directed to ensure that the transfer orders issued from Chief Office, and Zonal and Range Offices should be given immediate effect, and should be complied within a week,” the note directed.





If any negligence and non-compliance of the instructions are noticed, it would be viewed with displeasure and action would be taken for the disregard shown to the lawful instructions, warned the Head of the State Police.



