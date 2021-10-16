Family abducts 21-yr-old man, dumps him near Adyar river

Chennai :

The police have arrested a man and his sister, and have launched a hunt for another sibling and also their mother. The arrested persons were identified as Karthik (24) alias ‘Ottai’ Karthik of Sathyamurthy Nagar in Nandanam and his sister Devi (32). Last year, the victim, Karunakaran (21) of Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Velachery had attacked Karthik due to previous enmity. To take revenge on Karunakaran, Karthik and his family members waited for him and dragged him into their autorickshaw in Teynampet. They assaulted Karunakaran as the vehicle was heading to Tiruvanmiyur. On the way, they also tied his legs and hands and gagged him.





They stopped the autorickshaw briefly near the Maraimalai Adigal bridge in Saidapet and dumped Karunakaran on the side of Adyar river. The onlookers spotted Karunakaran and informed the police. Saidapet police team and Fire and Rescue Services squad rescued Karunakaran and admitted him to a hospital. The police team later nabbed Karthik and his sister Devi with the help of CCTV footage.



