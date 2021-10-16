Many districts may receive heavy rain: Regional Meteorological Centre

Chennai :

“Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris district, and several other districts, including Kanniyakumari, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Salem, Kallakkurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Pudukkottai and Erode, are likely to witness heavy rain due to atmospheric overlay circulation and heat convection for the next 48 hours.





The rest of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may get moderate rain,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. The light to moderate rain that some parts of city received due to heat convection is likely to continue for the next two days, he added. Meanwhile, the depression in the middle-east Bay of Bengal has reached the mid-west on Friday.



