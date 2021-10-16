Drones to drop lifebuoys to those stuck in waves

Chennai :

According to Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police, CSG, his team has been working closely with Anna University on the idea of using drones to save lives.





The drone can go faster and drop the lifebuoy to the people who are caught in the waves. The drones are designed to remain stable against sea wind and can go up to four km away from the shore, claimed the officer who is coordinating with other departments on the rescue operations at Marina which has been witnessing an increase in drowning deaths.





At a recent meeting of senior officials from CSG, Indian Navy, Greater Chennai Corporation, Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Tourism and State Health Department, it was decided to make sure that at least two ambulances were stationed at the Marina beach for faster response to emergencies.





It was also decided to set up more police watch towers, train at least 50 personnel in beach lifeguard activities, appoint 12 trained fishermen on contract basis for rescue efforts besides asking volunteers to come forward to engage in bay watch as part of setting up Marina Beach Lifeguard unit. Those interested to become volunteers trained in life saving skills can contact Coastal Security Group control room at 044- 28447752.



