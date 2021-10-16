Greater Chennai Corporation collects Rs 6.5L fine for dumping garbage

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation release, as many as 507 persons were identified dumping garbage in public places between October 11 and October 13. “A total of Rs 3.19 lakh was collected from them as penalty. Also, Rs 3.24 lakh was collected from 123 persons for dumping construction waste in public places and waterways,” the release said.





The civic body warned the city residents of action if they dump garbage and construction waste in public places.





“We are receiving complaints against the persons, who dump garbage in public places. Also, some residents bring debris from construction sites and dump it on waterways and roads. Due to such practices, several health problems arise and construction waste on roads affects traffic movement during rainy days,” the release stated.





As per the solid waste management rules 2019, Rs 500 will be collected from persons throwing garbage in public and private places as penalty. Also, Rs 100 will be collected from individuals, who refuse to segregate their waste. From apartments and bulk waste generators, Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 will be collected for failing to segregate waste, while Rs 2,000 (up to one tonne) and Rs 5,000 (for more than one tonne) will be collected from persons dumping construction waste.





“A certain portion of wet waste collected every day are sent to processing centres to produce manure and biogas. Dry waste is sent for recycling,” the civic body said.



