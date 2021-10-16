Active COVID-19 cases fall below 200 in all city zones

Chennai :

According to data from the Corporation, only Adyar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet have more than 150 active cases. As on Friday morning, Teynampet had 195 active cases, while it was 181 in Adyar, 175 in Kodambakkam and 160 in Anna Nagar.





Royapuram (92), another core city zone that had recorded a large number of cases in the initial days of the pandemic, has less than 100 cases.





Of the eight zones in the extended areas, four zones – Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Sholinganallur – have less than 100 cases. Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones have 139 and 122 active cases respectively.





In total, the city had 1,825 active cases on Friday morning. On Friday, Chennai logged 167 new cases. Calculating the recoveries recorded on the day, the city has 1,830 active cases on Friday evening.





Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city has reported more than 5.52 lakh COVID cases, of which more than 5.41 lakh have recovered. This works out to 98 per cent recovery rate. The present number of active cases is around 0.3 per cent of the total cases. Also, 1.54 per cent of the infected persons died due to the virus.





Following the decline in COVID cases, the Chennai Corporation has reduced the number of temporary sanitary inspectors and fever survey workers. The civic body requested the residents to get vaccinated, and said that online booking for vaccination slot was open for Saturday.



