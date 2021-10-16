City-based NGOs raise funds to save beach horses

Chennai :

There were around 200 horses on Chennai beaches before the lockdown and due to the pandemic, with horses not allowed to go to the beaches, there are only 100 horses left at Marina and Elliot’s beaches, Also, due to COVID, the horse owners were not able to maintain the horses, as they didn’t have money due to which many died.





“Maintaining the horses is an expensive affair and the owners will not be able to provide food and maintain the horses if there is no revenue. So, we are raising funds to provide equipment for the horses such as bridles, reins, and bits. Otherwise, they are using the rusted bits in the mouth of the horse, which will lead to their death too, which is the main reason we wanted to give them brand new products for the animal. Through this, even the horse owners would be benefitted because due to this rusted or old equipment, the horses would fall sick easily,” said Antony Rubin, Trustee of Hakuna Matata.





Three months ago, the trusts coordinated with Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department for vaccination, and again collaborated with the department to conduct the medical camps to provide second dose vaccination for the horses.





“We are also planning to install a microchip, where we can monitor the movement of the horses and their maintenance. After the fundraising was announced many people have called up and extended support. It’s been positive, but we have not reached the goal. Whatever we purchase would be given to the horse owners,” said R Aswin Kumar, president, Cheer, a city-based NGO.



