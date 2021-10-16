NEET fear: Chennai schoolgirl dies one month after she immolated self

Chennai :

Police sources said the victim, K Anu (17), studied in a private school in Chetpet and wrote the test in Avadi last month. Her parents Kamalanathan and Sheeba work as teachers in a private school.





After the examination, Anu, who had always dreamt of becoming a doctor, told her parents that she did not perform well and was not sure of securing a good rank. Police said that for three days Anu was seen dejected and worried about her performance. It was said that she was not even interested in having food. On September 16 morning, when her parents went to school, Anu was alone in the house. Trying to kill herself, she took a kerosene bottle from the house and immolated herself. On hearing the cries the neighbours who rushed to the house doused the fire. She was taken to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment and was later shifted to KMC, where she succumbed to injuries.



