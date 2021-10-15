Newly elected village panchayat head, supporters attacked by rivals in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

According to the police, the incident happened in Edayalam near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu. The injured, newly elected panchayat chief, Perumal, a DMK man, and his supporters are admitted to a hospital while rivals headed by Kumaravel belonging to PMK are absconding. Kumaravel had lost in the recently held panchayat election to Perumal.





Kumaravel and his supporters had zeroed in on Perumal and his supporters in Bazaar street and started attacking them. The incident turned into a group clash but Perumal and his supporters were caught off guard and suffered more injuries while their rivals managed to escape after the incident. They were attacked with clubs and stones.





At least seven, including Perumal, from the DMK side, suffered injuries. Of the seven, one Manimaran who suffered serious injuries has been admitted to Chengalpattu medical college, while others were being treated in Maduranthagam GH.





Acharapakkam police are on the lookout for PMK men involved in the accident.





Following the incident,a large number of police personnel were deployed in Edayalam village.