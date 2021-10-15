Chennai-based NGOs raise funds to maintain beach horses

Chennai :

Before lockdown, there were around 200 horses at the Marina and Elliot's beach which has now been reduced to 100. Also, due to COVID, horse owners were not able to maintain them, as they didn’t have money. It is said that many have died so far.





“As it is expensive to maintain horses, owners are unable to provide food and maintain them. So, we are raising funds to provide equipment such as bridles, reins, and bits, they also cost quite expensive. Otherwise, they are using rusted bits in the mouth of the horse, which will lead to death too. This is the main reason we wanted to give them brand new products for the animal. Through this even the horse owners would be benefitted because due to this rusted or old equipment, the horses would be sick also,” said Antony Rubin, Trustee of Hakuna Matata.





Three months ago, the trusts coordinated with Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department for vaccination, and to conduct medical camps to provide second dose vaccination for the horses.





“We are also planning to install a microchip, where we can monitor the movement of the horses and their maintenance. After the fundraising was announced many people have called up and extended support, it is been positive, but we have not reached the goal. Whatever we purchase it would be given to the horse owners for the betterment,” said R Aswin Kumar, President, Cheer NGO.