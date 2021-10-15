Transfer order should be complied in a week, says DGP circular

Chennai :

AR constable Alex who had been serving in Tirunelveli was trasferred to Cuddalore few weeks back but the he was not relieved by the unit officer. In between his wife staying in Cuddalore developed pregnancy related complications and she had delivered a still born. Though the constable was given four days of leave immediately, he wanted to be with his wife and also perform last rituals. His senior refused leave for this and he attempted suicide.





This had come to the notice of the of state head police headquarters.





Transfer and postings of police personnel from the rank of cnstabulary to officers are being issued from Chief office either on requests or due to administrative reasons and in order to meet out the requirement of unit officers, noted a circular from head of the police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu.





"It is unpleasant to note that the personnel to whom the transfers are issuedare not properly carried out by the unit officers concerned and they are not relieved on time from their unit for joining at newly posted unit. This has caused muchhardship to the individuals and inconvenience to the administration" the circular noted.





Apart from Chief Office orders, the Transfer orders issued by Zonal and Range offices are also not given effect promptly by the concerned unit officers, pointed out the circular.





"Therefore all the unit officers are directed to ensure that the transfer orders issued from Chief Office, Zonal and Range Offices should be given immediate effect and should be complied within a week" the note said.





If any negligence and non-compliance of the above instructions are noticed, it will be viewed with displeasure and action will be taken accordingly for the disregard shown to the lawful instructions, warned the head of the force.