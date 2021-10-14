Stalin thanks people for landslide win in LB polls

Chennai :

Describing the victory as a people’s appreciation of the five-month old government led by him, Stalin, in a statement, said the victory was the people’s acknowledgement of the government’s achievements. “People think the DMK regime has implemented even schemes not promised during the polls. I thank the entire state people who voted in the belief that DMK has fulfilled its poll promises. We will live up to your confidence. The victory given by you has enthused and encouraged us to work more for you,” Stalin added.





“I have a sense of satisfaction that we have won in five months the public confidence which could be achieved only in five years. No one can deny that the victory was achieved by delivering five years’ performance in five months,” he added.





Stating that the financial distress was inexplicable and the previous AIADMK regime had not only emptied the state exchequer, but created a huge interest repayment burden owing to unrelenting borrowing, the CM said, “We did not attempt to escape by citing financial distress. We fulfilled over 200 poll promises and continue to fulfill more promises amid financial distress.” “We are launching new schemes daily. The victory is people’s acknowledgement of that hard work. Our Ministers and I were working hard. I said that our popularity has increased in the last five months, compared to the pre-Assembly poll period. It was not my assumption. Civic poll results have demonstrated that I was 100 per cent right,” Stalin said.





Remarking that the victory was achieved through the sweat of DMK workers who have demonstrated that they were the beloved brothers of Kalaignar, the CM congratulated the winners and asked them to ensure that the government schemes reach the last beneficiary in the state. “No matter how many orders we issue from the Secretariat, only the civic councils take them to the doorstep of the remote villages in the state. You are the representatives of the councils. Keep that in mind and work hard for the people,” he added.