NSS, NCC, Scouts and Guides cadets to soon get back into action

Chennai :

After a gap of more than one and half years, students’ physical activities, especially in National Social Service (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Scouts and Guides are expected to begin soon in schools and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).





Though a few NCC cadets in the State were used during COVID-19 first wave lockdown, other regular social works including blood donation and health camps were suspended to ensure the safety of the students.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that though the government has allocated Rs 4.5 crore involving 97,650 higher secondary students enrolled in NSS last year, voluntary works could not be carried out due to the second wave.





“However, since the schools are opened, the authorities have instructed the managements to slowly begin both NSS and NCC activities following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” he said adding “this will also help students get out of lockdown blues”.





The official pointed out that the Scouts and Guides, functional in all high and higher secondary schools, will be back in action. “They will take up awareness campaign on general health and hygiene apart from regulating traffic, giving first aid, and planting trees.” “Similarly, Junior Red Cross (JRC) units will also function shortly and the teachers would be trained as counsellors to help hone students’ potential in volunteering,” he said adding “youth and eco-clubs in the schools will also carry out environmental activities shortly”.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said as the colleges for the first year were opened, new enrollment camps for NSS and NCC members will take place shortly.





“Pending physical exams for NCC students would take place besides certificate distribution for the graduated students that will help them join the Indian forces,” he added.





He said the NCC, NSS units in colleges would get involved in organising COVID-19 vaccination camps, conducted by the government every week.





“They would also create awareness on the benefits of getting inoculated, especially in the rural areas,” he said adding “the volunteers will also support the district administrations by involving in various awareness and containment activities, both online and at the field level”.





The official said to carry out the preparedness and preventive measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, an amount of Rs 60 lakh was sanctioned this year to the Collegiate Education Department by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.