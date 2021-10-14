Stagnant water, overflowing sewage impair Old Washermanpet roads

Chennai :

“Earlier, the sewage used to stagnate on the road during summer. After frequent protests, the authorities took steps to give sewage connection to the houses in the locality. After giving the connection, the officials promised that the road would be re-laid. It has been more than three months, but they have not started relaying the road. As it has been raining continuously for the past few days, sewage from the manhole is getting mixed with rainwater,” said Sivakumar K, a resident of Venkatachalam Street.





Locals are worried that when there are heavy showers the sewage water rises and sometimes enters their houses. There are a few clinics also on the street which will have to be closed till the water drains.





“Recently, the dengue cases are increasing in the locality. Mosquito menace has increased in the recent past,” said Devi G, another resident.





Speaking to DT Next, a senior official from the Tondiarpet zone said the issue would be addressed in near future.