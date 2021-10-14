Chennai continues to report highest number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai continues to report the highest number of pandemic cases, reporting 173 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 145.





The remaining districts reported less than 100 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.9 percent, where Krishnagiri recorded the highest TPR with 1.8 percent, Namakkal and Tirupur with 1.6 percent each, and Thanjavur 1.5 percent.





The State recorded 19 deaths including four in private hospitals and 15 in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State to 35,833. One death was reported with no comorbid and 18 deaths with comorbid conditions.





A total of 1,453 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,30,654. As many as 1,38,772 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.