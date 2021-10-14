Thu, Oct 14, 2021

Chennai Corporation intensifies COVID vigil during Pooja holidays

Published: Oct 14,202101:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified monitoring at T Nagar, Purasaiwalkam, Koyambedu, Parry’s Corner, and Padi, where commercial complexes are located, to ensure adherence to COVID safety norms during Puja holidays.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
“Shop owners should avoid overcrowding and allow only minimum customers. The public should wear masks and follow social distancing,” it said in a statement, warning shop owners and customers of penalty.

It has collected more than Rs 4.78 crore penalty from 9,554 shops and institutions, and 90,226 individuals.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations