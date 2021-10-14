GCC gives Rs 6cr tax incentive to 5.40 lakh property owners

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, 1,37,760 property owners paid their taxes between October 1 and October 10. “Also, more than 4 lakh property owners paid taxes for the present half of the financial year before September 30, which is before the start of the present half year, “ the release said.





In total, Rs 5.94 crore was given to those property owners as incentive. As per the Corporation’s incentive scheme, property owners who pay their taxes between April 1 and April 15 (for the first half year), and October 1 and October 15 (for the second half year) are eligible for 5 per cent incentive, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, property owners who miss the deadline would be charged a 2 per cent penalty.





“As the deadline ends in two days, the property owners should pay their taxes to receive the incentive and avoid penalty,” the civic body added.





Meanwhile, residents complained that tax collectors at the counters were refusing to help the aged property owners who want to know their tax amount.





“In one of the counters in T Nagar, the collector refused to check and inform the tax amount. When owners seek the details, the tax collectors cite crowd and compel the owners to pay an approximate amount, which is usually higher than the actual tax,” alleged VS Jayaraman, a T Nagar resident.





Even though the excess amount would be adjusted during the next half year, Jayaraman added that several owners had already paid the excess amount as the recent revision was withheld.