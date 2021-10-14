Slapped and strangulated by drunk son, 64-year-old woman dies at hospital

Chennai :

The incident happened on Saturday night at Kodungaiyur, said police. A quarrel broke out between the deceased V Amsa (64) and her son V Sathishkumar (23) since the latter came home drunk.





Sathishkumar, who was not in his senses, allegedly slapped and strangled his mother. Amsa fell unconscious and was rushed to RGGGH.





However, she died without responding to treatment on Tuesday. MKB Nagar police who had registered a case about the incident arrested Sathishkumar for murder and remanded him.