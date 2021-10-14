Congress functionary ends life by slitting throat over mounting debt

Chennai :

The deceased Harish Chand ran a textiles outlet at MKB Nagar and was Congress functionary, said police. On Tuesday evening, Harish Chand slit his throat with a kitchen knife and her family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he has declared brought dead.





MKB Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Harish Chand was financially struggling due to poor business for the last two years and had borrowed money.