Dejected over not getting proper job, Home Guard kills self in Mogappair

Chennai :

The deceased, K Arunpandian of Pugazhendhi Salai, was a B Com graduate and was teaching karate part-time, said police. Arunpandian, who used to speak to his parents in a dejected manner, left for his room after dinner.





As he did not step out on Wednesday morning, his parents broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.





On information, JJ Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.