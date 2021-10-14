Thu, Oct 14, 2021

Dejected over not getting proper job, Home Guard kills self in Mogappair

A 27-year-old man working as a Home Guard at Ambattur Estate police station ended his life allegedly dejected over not getting a proper job, in Mogappair on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Chennai:
The deceased, K Arunpandian of Pugazhendhi Salai, was a B Com graduate and was teaching karate part-time, said police. Arunpandian, who used to speak to his parents in a dejected manner, left for his room after dinner.

As he did not step out on Wednesday morning, his parents broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

On information, JJ Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

